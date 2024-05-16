Fire breaks out in Delhi's BJP office at Pandit Pant Marg; no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi State Office at Pandit Pant Marg on Thursday.

According to the Media Department of Delhi BJP, there was a minor short circuit in the electricity meter box today around 4.15 pm which caused a very small fire.

Upon receiving the information, the NDMC Electric Staff and a team of fire brigade reached the spot.

It further informed that the fire was brought under control by 4:30 pm adding that only the electricity of the office complex has gone which may take a few hours to restore.

"There is zero damage of property and no one was just," it added.