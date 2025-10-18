Fire breaks out in Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express coach; no casualties reported

PUNJAB: A fire broke out in a coach of train number 12204 Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Express on Saturday morning, though no casualties were reported, officials said.

The incident took place at Sirhind Station in Punjab, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Northern Railway zone.

Upon receiving the alert, railway staff, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police teams rushed to the spot, according to the officials.

Fire brigade personnel managed to bring the blaze under control after about an hour.

According to railway authorities, the fire was detected around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities promptly acted by moving passengers to other coaches and extinguishing the flames before they could spread further, officials added.

"As soon as the incident was noticed, swinging into action, the Railway authorities shifted the passengers immediately to the other coaches and the fire was also extinguished quickly. The train will depart for its destination shortly. No casualties. Time of incident 7.30 a.m.," the railways said in an official statement.

The Divisional Railway Manager of the Ambala Division will inspect the site later in the day.

Investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.

Train number 12204 Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Express covers a distance of 1,716 km in approximately 31 hours and 20 minutes. The train operates from Amritsar three days a week -- Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

During its journey between Amritsar and Saharsa, the Garib Rath Express halts at 23 stations, including Beas, Jalandhar City, Phagwara, Dhandari Kalan, Ambala Cantt, Delhi, Hapur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Lucknow NR, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Dalsingh Sarai, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria, and S. Bakhtiyarpur.