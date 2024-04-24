Begin typing your search...

ByANIANI|24 April 2024 6:02 AM GMT
Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Andhra Pradeshs Tirupati
Fire Breaks out at plastic godown in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati (ANI)

TIRUPATI: A fire broke out at a plastic godown near Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district during the early hours of Wednesday.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the fire extinguishing operations.

A thick plume of smoke could be seen billowing into the air. It is immediately not known what caused the fire. More details are awaited.

TirupatiPlastic godownReniguntaAndhra PradeshFire tendersFire extinguishing operations
ANI

