Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati
Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the fire extinguishing operations.
TIRUPATI: A fire broke out at a plastic godown near Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district during the early hours of Wednesday.
A thick plume of smoke could be seen billowing into the air. It is immediately not known what caused the fire. More details are awaited.
