Fire breaks out at four-story building in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar

NEW DELHI: In the early morning hours of Monday, a fire broke out at a four-story building that houses a garment company showroon in its basement, in the national capital's Durga Puri Extension area of Jyoti Nagar

Although all residents were evacuated, one person identified as Jitender aka Chotu was reported missing.

According to information, the police team received a PCR call at 6.01 am to report case of fire in the Raymond Showroom near the 100 foota road in the Durga Puri Extension area of Jyoti Nagar.

Upon receiving the information, the local police and almost 20 fire tenders were rushed immediately to the spot.

According to police, the property built up on a plot of 150 yards is owned by Padam Singh and his brother Sanjay, sons of Lt. Om Parkash. Apart from the showroom the building also housed a godown on its first floor. The second and third floors were residential, with quarters being built on them.

AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer said, "Around 6.05 am, we got a call regarding fire and our team with two sky-lifts and 22 fire tenders immediately reached to the spot. Simultaneously, we have launched a search operation for evacuation of the residents."

As per the latest details, 10 fire tenders were still present at the site.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.