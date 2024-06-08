FIR lodged against CISF lady constable who allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut

CHANDIGARH: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) lady constable who allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport has not been arrested yet, according to police officials. An FIR, however, has been lodged against the constable under IPC sections 321 and 341, but no arrest has been made.

"An FIR has been lodged with the IPC section 321 and 341 case by Mohali Airport police, not arrested till now. It's bailable offence," police said. The incident took place on June 6 around 3:30 pm when Kangana was about to board a flight to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which concluded on Friday. Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable while she was headed to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Meanwhile, speaking on the matter, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticised Ranaut's behaviour and said that when one says stupid things and makes useless comments then there is always a reaction.

"Kangana Ranaut should understand her responsibility instead of trying to please her High Command...Being an actress, she is followed by many people, when you say stupid things and make useless comments then there is a reaction. If someone says such words to your mother that you have said to other people's mothers, you too won't like it," Badal said. "Instead of looking at your mistake, you are calling them terrorists...Your party's policy is to spread poison... Instead of spreading poison, if you spread sweetness, you won't have to face such a situation," she added.

The Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday suspended the lady constable. Kangana Ranaut leader took to her social media account on the day of the incident and asked how growing "extremism" and "terrorism" could be ended in Punjab. "I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me", Ranaut said in a post on 'X'.

"When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers' protest. My (Kangana) question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab", the BJP leader added. Meanwhile, the CISF constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed.

"She stated that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said. The 15-month-long farmers' protest was held against the farm laws (now repealed) including other issues. Kangana Ranaut defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi by a margin of 74,755 votes.