FIR filed after Rohit Pawar shows creation of fake Aadhaar card in Trump’s name

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar showed the preparation of a fake Aadhaar card in US President Donald Trump's name and its use to register bogus voters, officials said on Thursday.

Pawar, during a press conference on October 16, demonstrated how the fake Aadhaar cards were being prepared on a website and used to register bogus voters.

BJP's social media cell co-convener Dhananjay Wagaskar had watched this content on a YouTube channel, wherein allegations were also made against an office-bearer of his party.

Taking serious cognisance of it, Wagaskar filed a police complaint against the unidentified creator, owner and user of the website and others, a police official said.

The complainant claimed a fraudulent act was committed by the political leader that endangered social security by inciting anger and hatred among the public against an "autonomous institution in India" and his party (BJP), as per the FIR.

By creating bogus Aadhaar cards through a bogus website, an attempt was made to mislead and create discord and enmity between two groups in society, he alleged.

Based on the complaint, the cyber police here on Tuesday registered a case against two unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for forgery, identity theft, circulating false information and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

Rohit Pawar had on October 16 alleged that after the unfavourable results for the BJP-led Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections last year, there were malpractices such as registration of bogus voters, bulk deletion of genuine voters and double registration of voters.

"Unfavourable" voters were shown as dead, and bogus voting took place in the name of dead persons, Pawar claimed.

Between 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, 32 lakh voters were added, which amounted to addition of 6.5 lakh voters per year or 54,000 per month. But between the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Maharashtra assembly polls, 48 lakh voters were added in just six months, the NCP (SP) leader said.

In his own Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency in Maharashtra, 14,292 voters were added, 5,360 names were deleted and 14,162 duplicate names were inserted in voter rolls after the Lok Sabha elections, he had alleged.

There were instances where the Aadhaar card of a voter in one constituency was used for the registration of another voter in a different constituency with the photo and name changed, the NCP (SP) MLA said.