Faulty hip replacement device: Johnson & Johnson to pay Rs 35L

NEW DELHI: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed Johnson & Johnson Limited to pay Rs 35 lakh to a consumer who suffered medical complications after being implanted with its faulty hip replacement device.

The commission was hearing a complaint filed by Purushotham Lohia seeking a compensation of Rs 5 crore for the faulty device, the DePuy’s Acetabular System Resurfacing (ASR XL) hip implant.

Though he was reimbursed Rs 25 lakh in May 2017, no compensation was paid for his losses.