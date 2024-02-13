Farmers' protest 2.0: Reasons why farmers are protesting in Delhi; how it is different from 2020-21 demonstration?

NEW DELHI: Farmers protest 2.0 is in motion, this time called ‘Delhi Chalo’. Nearly after two years, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with over 200 unions heading, are marching towards Delhi today after inconclusive talks with Union Ministers on Monday. Farmer leaders said there is still a lack of clarity on legal guarantees for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In 2020, farmers protested against three laws at Delhi borders, leading to their repeal in 2021. These laws were -- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

The Delhi Chalo march is scheduled to start at 10 am. However, the Haryana government has put up fencing around the state in a bid to prevent a repeat of the 2020-21 protests.

Farmer's Protest 2.0 vs 2020 Agitation