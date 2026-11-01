Fadnavis, Gadkari to lead 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march in Nagpur on Nov 5

Speaking to reporters, senior BJP leader and state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said that the march from Yashwant Stadium to Samvidhan Chowk is expected to draw 15,000 to 20,000 participants.

He said that as part of the 'Lokshahi Vachava-Arajakta Hatva' campaign, a series of programmes will be held in Nagpur from November 2 to 5.