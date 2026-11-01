Fadnavis, Gadkari to lead 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march in Nagpur on Nov 5

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lead a ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march in Nagpur on November 5 to mark the culmination of the BJP's nationwide campaign to counter what it called misleading propaganda by opposition parties about democratic institutions.
Speaking to reporters, senior BJP leader and state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said that the march from Yashwant Stadium to Samvidhan Chowk is expected to draw 15,000 to 20,000 participants.
He said that as part of the 'Lokshahi Vachava-Arajakta Hatva' campaign, a series of programmes will be held in Nagpur from November 2 to 5.
According to a party release, the events will focus on electoral integrity, voting rights of eligible citizens, and public confidence in democratic and constitutional institutions.
The four-day schedule will provide opportunities for students, youth, social media influencers, intellectuals, and the general public to engage on democracy-related issues, Bawankule said, appealing for wide participation.