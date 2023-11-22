Expert panel to revise NET syllabus: UGC chief

NEW DELHI: The UGC is set to revise the syllabus for the National Eligibility Test (NET) and will form an expert panel for the exercise, its chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

“After launching the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, there have been considerable developments in higher education to impart multidisciplinary curricula and holistic education,” Kumar said. The UGC last initiated the process to update the syllabi of UGC-NET subjects in 2017.