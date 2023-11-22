Begin typing your search...

Expert panel to revise NET syllabus: UGC chief

The UGC last initiated the process to update the syllabi of UGC-NET subjects in 2017

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Nov 2023 11:54 PM GMT
Representative Image

NEW DELHI: The UGC is set to revise the syllabus for the National Eligibility Test (NET) and will form an expert panel for the exercise, its chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

“After launching the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, there have been considerable developments in higher education to impart multidisciplinary curricula and holistic education,” Kumar said. The UGC last initiated the process to update the syllabi of UGC-NET subjects in 2017.

UGCNational Eligibility TestNational Education PolicyUGC-NET
DTNEXT Bureau

