Excise case: Delhi Court takes cognizance of ED chargesheet filed against K Kavitha, others

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed against BRS leader K Kavitha and others in connection with the excise policy money laundering case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja took cognizance of the said chargesheet and issued a production warrant for K Kavitha on June 3, 2024.

Meanwhile Court also took cognizance against other accused mentioning their names.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in the Excise Policy money laundering case in Rouse Avenue Court.

The chargesheet was filed against BRS Leader K Kavitha and other accused namely Chanpreet Singh, Damodar, Prince Singh and Arvind Kumar.

On May 27, the Delhi High Court reserved the order bail plea moved by K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases about the scrapped Excise policy of Delhi.

The plea moved by K Kavitha stated that she is a mother of two children, one of whom is a minor and is presently undergoing medical supervision. Kavitha in her fresh bail plea alleged that there have been attempts to drag her in the scandal by the members of the ruling party at the centre.

She through bail plea submitted that the entire case of the Enforcement Directorate hinged upon statements made by the approver, witnesses or co-accused under Section 50 of the PMLA. The Prosecution Complaints do not put forth a single document that corroborates the statements. There is not a single piece of evidence that points to the guilt of the applicant.

She further stated that the arrest of the applicant is illegal as section 19 of PMLA has not been complied with.