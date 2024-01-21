Every countryman, every Ram bhakt is happy. I am no different: Anil Mishra

AYODHYA: A day ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, the 'Yajman' (ritual patron) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Anil Mishra said that everyone in the country and every Ram Bhakt is celebrating the grand event and he is no different from the rest of them. "Every countryman, every Ram bhakt is happy (for Pran Pratishtha). I am no different from them," 'Yajman' Anil Mishra told ANI on Sunday.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm on Monday. Mishra said that everyone among them is happy that Pran Pratishtha ceremony is drawing closer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtra Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present for the event.

"We all are extremely happy as lord Ram's Pran Pratishtha is about to happen. The entire country is celebrating and we are celebrating as well. The Prime Minister will be present tomorrow (for 'pranpratishtha'), Rashtra Swayamsevak Sangh's sarsanghchalak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya will also be present. The country will celebrate," the 'Yajman' said.

Earlier in the day, Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, shared his joy ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' saying it would be a moment of 'great happiness' for him to ceremonially restore the deity to His birthplace.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Acharya Das said, "It is a moment of great happiness that Ram Lalla will finally take his throne at the grand temple. The chanting of Vedic verses that began on January 16 will be completed tomorrow." On the rituals preceding the ceremonial enthronement or 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla, the top Ayodhya seer said, "The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will begin tomorrow at 12.30 p.m. A puja will be performed, following which Shri Ram Lalla will be given a bath in the Saryu River. The Lord will then be adorned with clothes and trinkets.

After this, Ram Lalla will be fed the 'Prasada' and a 'Shringar Aarti' will be performed. The deity will then be established at the temple and the devotees will be allowed 'Darshan'."

Earlier, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have been invited to the ceremony.