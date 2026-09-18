Ensure no threat to Indian sovereignty, curbs on excess violence: What are CBFC's revised guidelines for film certification?

2. Creative Freedom And Social Change

Film certification is responsive to social change, and the Board should take account of such changes. The guidelines also state that artistic expression and creative freedom should not be unduly curbed.

3. No Glorification Of Violence

Anti-social activities such as violence should not be glorified or justified. Modus operandi of criminals or content likely to incite offences should not be depicted. Children should not be shown as victims, perpetrators or witnesses to violence. Abuse or ridicule of disabled persons and needless cruelty to animals should also be avoided.

4. Curbing Violent Imagery

Scenes that glorify, dehumanise and desensitise people towards violence should not be shown. Pointless or avoidable scenes of violence, cruelty and horror, or violence primarily intended to provide entertainment, should also not be shown.