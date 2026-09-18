Ensure no threat to Indian sovereignty, curbs on excess violence: What are CBFC's revised guidelines for film certification?

CHENNAI: The central government on Wednesday (September 16) notified a revised set of guidelines for film certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) that films will have to follow to obtain a censor certificate. The rules have created an online discourse over whether it is certification or censorship.
The guidelines have been revised for the first time in nearly 35 years, retaining most existing provisions while introducing a specific warning for drug-related scenes. The previous guidelines were issued in December 1991.
In addition, the government has also reconstituted the CBFC with an 18-member board for a three-year term, including actors Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi and Prosenjit Chatterjee, filmmaker Priyadarshan, musician Ricky Kej and others. The board will function under Shashi Shekhar Vempati who replaced Prasoon Joshi, following his appointment as the chairman of Prasar Bharati.
From curbing excess violence to protecting India’s sovereignty, the revised guidelines lay down the following provisions for film certification:
The film should remain responsible and sensitive to the values and standards of society while providing clean and healthy entertainment. The film should, as far as possible, have aesthetic value and be of good cinematic standard.
Film certification is responsive to social change, and the Board should take account of such changes. The guidelines also state that artistic expression and creative freedom should not be unduly curbed.
Anti-social activities such as violence should not be glorified or justified. Modus operandi of criminals or content likely to incite offences should not be depicted. Children should not be shown as victims, perpetrators or witnesses to violence. Abuse or ridicule of disabled persons and needless cruelty to animals should also be avoided.
Scenes that glorify, dehumanise and desensitise people towards violence should not be shown. Pointless or avoidable scenes of violence, cruelty and horror, or violence primarily intended to provide entertainment, should also not be shown.
Scenes that have the effect of justifying or glorifying drinking, drug addiction or tobacco consumption should be avoided. While showing scenes with narcotic drugs, a statutory warning should follow. The warning: “Illicit Narcotics Destroy Health and Guarantee Imprisonment. Say No to Drugs.”
Scenes that offend people with their vulgarity, obscenity or depravity; words that could have dual meanings; scenes degrading women should be avoided.
Scenes depicting sexual violence against women, like an attempt to rape, rape or any form of molestation, and also sexual perversions should be avoided and, if germane to the theme, kept to a minimum without showing details.
Visuals or words contemptuous of racial, religious, or other groups should not be presented.
Visuals or words which promote communal, obscurantist, anti-scientific and anti-national agendas should not be presented. The guidelines also state that friendly relations with foreign States should not be strained.
The Board should ensure that scenes do not call into question the sovereignty and integrity of India or endanger the security of the State and public order.
National symbols and emblems should only be shown in accordance with the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.
Visuals that tend to disregard or undermine the dignity of the Court shall be considered 'Contempt of Court'. The guidelines also cover visuals or words involving defamation of an individual or a body of individuals.
The film should be judged in light of the time period it belongs to while ensuring that it does not deprave the morality of the audience.
Films may be certified with age-based UA markers: UA 7+, UA 13+ or UA 16+, depending on suitability for children below seven, 13 or 16 years with parental guidance.
Films found unsuitable under the criteria but considered suitable for adults may be certified for adult audiences only. For unrestricted public exhibition, the film should be suitable for family viewing, including children.