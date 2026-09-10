Front-of-pack labels on packaged food: SC says it is concerned about health of people

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said it will pass a detailed order calling for some information from the stakeholders on the "serious matter".

"We are only concerned about the health of people, especially growing children. We want all the concerned to consider the cause in national interest," the bench said, while indicating that the order will be uploaded in a day or two.

The top court said it has also done some homework on the issue and asked the parties to study the order to be uploaded and posted the matter for hearing on September 28.

During the brief hearing on the plea filed by a public charitable trust '3S and Our Health Society, the bench told the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that the contents on packaged food products are always there on the rear side of the packet but has the authority laid down any guidelines whether if the content exceeds this limit, then it's high in sugar or salt or fat?

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the FSSAI, said internationally there are two conditions required to be put on the rear side of the packet.