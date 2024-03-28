End of MVA? Nirupam wants Cong to go alone

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is on the verge of collapse over seat distribution for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. While seat-sharing among the allies is yet to be announced formally, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena on Wednesday released its first list of 16 candidates, including for those seats claimed by the Congress.

Shiv Sena’s (UBT) list has upset the Congress, with Sanjay Nirupam asking the grand old party to scrap the alliance in the State. “The arbitrary manner in which Sena (UBT) announced candidates on 4 out of the 6 Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai has upset Congress cadre. I have inputs they are to announce the name of the candidate on the 5th seat (North Mumbai) as well,” Nirupam told a news agency.

“Congress leadership will have to take a stand. There are just two options - First, break off the alliance. Second, have a friendly fight. Congress should field candidates for the seats on which we have a dispute and have not reached a solution.”

The former Mumbai Congress chief also targeted the candidate fielded by Shiv Sena from Mumbai North West stating he took bribes from the contractor in the COVID Khichdi scam.