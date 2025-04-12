Begin typing your search...
Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
He said that an intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, and further details are awaited.
BIJAPUR: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning, a senior police official said.
The gunfight occurred around 9 am in a forest in the Indravati National Park area where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.
