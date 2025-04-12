Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

BIJAPUR: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning, a senior police official said.

The gunfight occurred around 9 am in a forest in the Indravati National Park area where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.

He said that an intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, and further details are awaited.