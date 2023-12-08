Empowering Women in politics: Necessity, challenges and role of education institutions

CHENNAI: Indian parliament has finally passed the historic women's reservation bill or to call it by its proper name Naari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

After a waiting period of 27 years, the Indian parliamentarians decided to take a concrete step towards the political empowerment of Indian women. This step is not a full stop to a much-discussed topic of political reservation for women but marks the beginning of a new era.

It's a significant move to ensure the Political and Gender equality promised by the Constitution of India.

The bill mandating a 1/3 i.e. 33% reserve quota for females in both the national parliament and state assemblies’, marks a pivotal moment in the political empowerment of women in India. But is it really enough in a country like India and in a field like politics, which is highly male-dominated? Certainly not! It’s still a long way to go, but this doesn’t reduce the importance of this landmark legislation.

India, a diverse and vibrant nation, cannot truly progress without the active involvement and representation of women in the decision-making processes.

Women constitute nearly half of the population. They have unique viewpoints, experiences, and worries. In addition to being an issue of equality, the political empowerment of women is a calculated effort to take advantage of their enormous potential for social and economic advancement.

Empowering women in politics ensures that their voice is being heard and their perspectives are considered when shaping policies that impact society as a whole.

Furthermore, women's participation in decision-making processes fosters inclusive governance and helps address the unique challenges faced by women in India. It shows the willingness of lawmakers to look at women beyond a vote bank.

India has seen some impressive women personalities who left their mark on the political landscape, including former and our only female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Chief Ministers like Mamata Banerjee, Mayavati, Jayalalithaa, Central Ministers like Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, former UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi etc. But we have to admit that the number is still very low. In the last few years, Indian politics has witnessed a remarkable transformation, becoming more inclusive and women-centric. The government is introducing many schemes and reforms, focusing on the upliftment of Indian women. Women's reservation is a new advancement in this transformative journey.

Though the bill looks promising on paper, the ground reality is quite different. There are many hurdles in the implementation. The first and foremost challenge is the mind-set shift required within political parties and the society as a whole. Traditional gender roles and biases must be challenged to create a level playing field for women in politics. Otherwise, the purpose of the reservation will remain unfulfilled.

73rd and 74th constitutional amendment is the classic example of this. These two landmark amendments provided for the women's reservation at local governing bodies i.e. Municipalities and Panchayati Raj System. Some states even declared a 50% quota for women in local bodies. The idea was noble, but the reality was adverse! It has been witnessed that many women became mere puppet representatives whose strings are in the hands of their husbands. At the other end of the spectrum, there have been some recent studies on the impact of the reservation in panchayats have noted the positive effect of reservation on empowerment of women and also on the allocation of resources.

Here, the role of education comes into the picture. As the father of the Indian constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar rightly mentioned, “Education is the milk of tigress and the one who drinks it cannot stay without roaring”. When the government has been emphasizing promoting women's education through programs like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and offering various subsidies, these efforts will definitely yield in development of Women's leadership around the country. Education lends the ability to think, express and provide solutions to the problems. Educational institutes play a crucial role in shaping the future leaders of a nation. Various student movements and student elections at the university level provide an opportunity to test one’s leadership qualities and abilities.

In addition, by incorporating gender equality and political education into their curriculum, these institutes can foster a culture that encourages women to engage in politics actively. Providing mentorship programs, leadership training, and support networks can equip aspiring female politicians with the necessary skills and confidence to navigate the political landscape.

Some education institutions offer dedicated courses for those who aspire to become politicians and women are also enrolling for such courses in good numbers.

Today, when we all are talking loudly about the Kartavya kaal, we should not forget our Kartavya towards the women of this country.

By embracing gender equality in politics, India takes a giant leap towards a brighter and more equitable future, where the voices and contributions of all citizens, regardless of gender, are valued and respected. Together, we should pave the way for a more inclusive and empowered India.