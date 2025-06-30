Eight killed, several injured in suspected explosion in pharma plant in Telangana: Police

SANGAREDDY: At least eight people were killed and several others suffered injuries in a suspected explosion in a pharma plant in this district on Monday, officials said.

Several workers are feared trapped at the accident site in the Sigachi pharma company at the Pashamylaram industrial estate and efforts were on to rescue them, they said.

“We have recovered six bodies from the accident site, and two died in the hospital,” a fire department official told PTI.

The injured people were shifted to hospitals, and their condition was not known immediately, as the rescue operation was still in progress.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Asked if it was an explosion, a police official said it "looks like" one.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the incident and directed officials to take all steps to save the trapped workers and provide them advanced medical care, an official release said.

Sigachi Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.