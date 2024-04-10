Eid in Kerala, J&K today; rest of country tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Thursday except in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Delhi’s Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that the moon was not sighted.

Therefore, Eid will be celebrated in India on Thursday and on Wednesday the 30th fast of Ramzan will be observed, he said. Eid will, however, be celebrated across Kerala and J&K on Wednesday.