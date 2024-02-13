Efforts being made to stop farmers protest," alleges Jairam Ramesh; says Ashok Chavan

AMBIKAPUR: In the latest attack on the BJP-led Central government, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that "it is unfortunate that full efforts are being made" by the Modi government to "stop" the march of farmers who are set to protest on the borders of Delhi today to press for their demands. "A full effort is being made by the Modi government to stop this march. It is very unfortunate... It exposes the intention of the Modi government that the farmers are undemocratically being stopped," he told ANI on Tuesday during the Chhattisgarh leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

He said that on a day when farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of the country are on their way to protest in Delhi, "Rahul ji is holding talks with farmer organisations in Ambikapur." The Congress leader further said that all the assurances made to the farmers following the repeal of three farm laws in 2021 "have not been fulfilled."

Farmers are protesting over their demands, which include a law ensuring the minimum support price for their agricultural produce and a debt waiver. The protests come just ahead of the Lok Sabah elections, which are due in May-April this year.

Massive security arrangements have been put in place on the borders of the national capital. To ensure law and order, Delhi police have already enforced Section 144, restricting the entry of tractor trolleys and large assemblies. As per the police, a robust force of more than 2000 personnel, including CAPF, Crime Branch staff and battalions, are keeping a vigil to maintain law and order and address any untoward incidents.

On Ashok Chavan, who is likely to join the BJP after quitting the Congress, he said, "There are many people, including Ashok Chavan, who have left the Congress. They betrayed the party despite giving them everything beyond their imagination." Ashok Chavan resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party on Monday.