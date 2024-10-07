ED raids Punjab AAP MP's house in money laundering case

Begin typing your search...

    7 Oct 2024
    ED raids Punjab AAP MPs house in money laundering case
    Enforcement Directorate (ANI)

    GURUGRAM: The Enforcement Directorate Monday raided the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and some others as part of a money laundering probe linked to a land "fraud" case, official sources said.

    They said the house of the 61-year-old MP from Punjab in Gurugram (Haryana) is being searched apart from premises linked to some other people in Ludhiana.

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party.

    But AAP members will not stop, not get sold and not get scared, he posted.

    Officials said the searches are being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are linked to a land "fraud" case.

    EDAAPMoney Laundering Case
    PTI

