ED raids in Ranchi, huge amounts of cash recovered at home of household help of PS to Minister Alamgir Alam

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in the Ranchi district of Jharkhand. Early on Monday morning, the agency recovered huge amounts of cash from the household help of Sanjiv Lal - Personal Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Senior Congress leader from the state, Alamgir Alam.

This recovery is in connection with the ongoing investigation into the case of Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department.

In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED had arrested Virendra K. Ram in February 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.

