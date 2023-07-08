ECI to participate as observer in Uzbekistan's presidential polls on July 9

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner of India Anup Chandra Pandey and other senior delegates are in Uzbekistan to participate as observers for the July 9 presidential elections in the country, Uzbekistan Embassy in India said.

"India is going to be part of Uzbekistan's July 9 celebration of democracy. A 20-strong delegation from India made up of well-known public figures, senior diplomats, and experts are already in Uzbekistan to take part in the Presidential elections as observers," Uzbekistan Embassy in India told ANI.

On Thursday, the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan held a meeting with the Indian delegation.

The meeting was attended by Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission Deputy Chairman Bakhrom Kuchkarov, Commission member Gulnoza Rakhimova, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Anup Chandra Pandey, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat. Members of the Indian delegation were informed about the work being done to hold the elections.

According to Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission, "Indian observers emphasised that high-level information on the elections was provided to voters, and the use of biometric identification devices was piloted in several polling stations. Besides India, the international community in general has shown great interest in the elections."

Representatives of international organisations and states of Asia, Europe, America and Africa have also landed in Uzbekistan and would be observing the July 9 polls closely.

As observers of the election, the Indian delegates, along with other international and foreign observers will visit polling stations and based on their observations, will give appropriate conclusions and recommendations.

The pre-election campaign of presidential candidates took place from June 7 to July 7. Ulugbek Inoyatov from the People's Democratic Party, Uzbekistan's current President Shavkat Mirziyoyev from Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party, Robakhon Makhmudova from the Social Democratic Party of Uzbekistan and Abdushukur Khamzaev from the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan are taking part in the elections.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev explained the necessity of the early presidential election and the reason for giving up the remaining three and a half years of his presidential term.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that after the adoption of the updated Basic Law, all the links of power are being reformed, and the relations and balance between them are seriously changing, the renewed Constitution poses urgent, new political and socio-economic tasks to the President, parliament, government, ministers and khokims (regional governors), and people expect significant and topical changes and reforms in all areas.

The head of the Central Asian state signed his decree on the appointment of advance polling of the President of Uzbekistan after the approval of the new version of the country's Constitution at a nationwide referendum on April 30.