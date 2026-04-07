EC may roll out SIR in remaining 22 states, Union territories post this month's assembly polls

Assembly elections are taking place in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal this month and counting will take place on May 4.

The officials said special intensive revision (SIR) could be rolled out after the polls conclude on April 29. Another possibility is to begin the massive exercise after the declaration of results.

So far, SIR has been carried out in 10 states and three Union territories. A 'special revision' of electoral rolls was carried out in Assam.

Except for Uttar Pradesh, final voters' lists have been published where SIR was carried out.

As many as 60 crore of the nearly 99 crore voters have been covered in these voters' list clean up exercises.

The remaining nearly 39 crore electors will be covered in the proposed exercise in 17 states and five Union territories.