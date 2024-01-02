Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Jammu-Kashmir

National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 11:33 am at a depth of 5 km.

ByANIANI|2 Jan 2024 6:57 AM GMT
X

Representative Image

SRINAGAR: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 02-01-2024, 11:33:32 IST, Lat: 32.76 and Long: 74.57, Depth: 5 Km , Location: Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X. Further details are awaited.

Nation3.9 magnitude earthquakeEarthquakeJammu-Kashmir earthquakeJammu and Kashmir
ANI

