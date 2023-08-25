Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Telangana's Warangal

According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 30 km.

ByANIANI|25 Aug 2023 1:50 AM GMT
WARANGAL: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Telangana's Warangal on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 and Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 127 km E of Warangal, Telangana," NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4:43 am.

Further details are awaited.

