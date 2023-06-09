Begin typing your search...
Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits Assam's Tezpur
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.
TEZPUR: An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur at 10:05 am on Friday.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 09-06-2023, 10:05:59 IST, Lat: 26.60 & Long: 92.40, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 39km W of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/ysfz5LinFD@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/EknAhBziW3— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 9, 2023
No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet.
