Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits Assam's Tezpur

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

ByANIANI|9 Jun 2023 6:04 AM GMT
Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits Assams Tezpur
Representative image

TEZPUR: An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur at 10:05 am on Friday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet.

ANI

