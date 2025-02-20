Dubai-bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport

NEW DELHI: A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka to Dubai made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra after smoke was detected in the aircraft's hold, though no fire was detected during a through examination, officials said on Thursday.

Flight BG 347, which was carrying 396 passengers and 12 crew members, landed at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here at 10:45pm on Wednesday after full emergency was declared, an official said.

"The pilot was alerted by the fire alarm, after which he informed the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC). The System Operations Command Center (SOCC) were also alerted. A decision was taken to divert the flight to Nagpur and a full emergency was declared," he said.

"It was taken to the isolation bay and passengers as well as crew were safely de-boarded. Cargo in the rear hold was off-loaded, while a visual inspection of the aircraft hold was carried out by MIL fire staff. No fire was detected. The aircraft was also checked by AME personnel," the official said.

The passengers will leave for Dubai from Nagpur on another Biman Bangladesh flight in the evening, he added.