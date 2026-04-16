DT Next Explains | Toddler flung out in Delhi crash spotlights need for child car seats

The toddler was flung out after the car was hit from behind by a speeding SUV on Tuesday (April 14), fatally injuring her when she hit the asphalt. She was seated on a woman’s lap in the front passenger seat, with the window open as the air conditioning was not working.

In February this year, Aalin Sherin Abraham from Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district suffered critical injuries in a road accident near Kottayam while travelling without a child restraint system. She was declared brain-dead the next day, and her organs were donated to four children, making her the youngest organ donor in the State.

These incidents underline a critical but often overlooked issue: the lack of proper child safety restraints in vehicles. Here is why child car seats are essential: