Alipur: Toddler flung out of car in road crash, dies; SUV driver on run

The collision occurred with an allegedly speeding SUV rear-ending a car, which had the toddler, her mother, and four more people travelling in it.

After the accident, the driver of the SUV -- a Toyota Fortuner -- fled, abandoning his vehicle behind.

The incident took place around 2 pm on Sunday near a traffic signal on GTK Road, the police said.

The SUV was allegedly speeding at 100 to 120 kmph, and hit the car, a Maruti Celerio, carrying four adults and two children, an officer said.