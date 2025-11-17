Draft notification exempts EC for waste management projects

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has issued a draft notification to exempt Common Municipal Solid Waste Management Facilities (CMSWMF) from obtaining prior environmental clearance (EC) and asked the public to send their opinion.

As per the draft notification, CMSWMFs generate value-added by-products such as secondary raw materials, compost, and energy, thereby promoting circular economy and sustainable development by converting waste into wealth.

The draft argues that the role of such facilities is fundamentally different from other industries, as they are primarily established to prevent, control, and reduce soil, water, and air pollution.

The decision to exempt the facilities from EC follows a series of recommendations from both the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) and the Expert Advisory Committee. The committees noted that CMSWMFs are already regulated under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981—laws that impose stringent monitoring, inspections, and mandatory reporting through State and Central Pollution Control Boards.

The committees also highlighted that the Central Pollution Control Board recently introduced a “blue category” for industries that provide essential environmental services, including municipal waste management. These units receive incentives such as extended validity for consent-to-operate.

Since the draft notification has been published in the government gazette dated October 6, the public should send their suggestion and opinion within 60 days from the date of publication.

Meanwhile, Let India Breathe, an environmental organization, has created a link https://www.letindiabreathe.org/v2/wte-is-not-blue so that the public can express their opposition to the move.