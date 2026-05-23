Dowry death case: Twisha Sharma's husband brought to Bhopal, police to seek remand

According to police sources, Samrath Singh, the lawyer son of former judge and Bhopal Consumer Court chairperson Giribala Singh, was brought to the Katara Hills police station around 2 am.

"He will be produced before the court today, and police will seek his remand for interrogation," Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old Noida native, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. While her in-laws allege she suffered from drug addiction, her family maintains she was harassed for dowry, leading to her death.