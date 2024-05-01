Double jolt for Delhi Congress, Two Ex-MLAs quit party after Arvinder Lovely's resignation

NEW DELHI : After the resignation of Delhi Pradesh Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely the Delhi unit of the Congress suffered a double jolt on Wednesday, two former MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party putting the party's Lok Sabha preparations in doubt.

In a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Nasseb Singh said, "Today, you have appointed Davinder Yadav as DPCC Chief. He as AICC (In-Charge Punjab) has run a campaign in Punjab solely based on attacking Arvind Keiriwal's false agenda and today, in Delhi he will be mandated to praise and support AAP and its Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Being deeply pained and humiliated at the recent developments in the Party, I resign from the party..."

Neeraj Basoya, in a letter to Congress President Kharge, said, "Our continued alliance, with AAP is extremely humiliating given that the AAP has been associated with numerous scams in the past 7 years. The top 3 Leaders of the AAP-Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia are already in jail. AAP has been accused of serious corruption charges on various issues such as the Delhi Liquor Scam and Delhi Jal Board Scam."

"By allying with AAP despite the above position, it is appearing that the Congress Party is attempting to give a clean chit to AAP and appreciate the deceitful propaganda of the development of AAP. I can no longer be a part of any such attempt," he said.

"I hereby tender my resignation from all Party Posts and the primary membership of the Party. I thank Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji for giving a common man like me, all the opportumt1es in the last 30 years," Basoya further said.

Earlier on April 28, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post.

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...," Arvinder Singh Lovely wrote in his resignation letter.

In the Lok Sabha elections the Congress is fighting on 3 seats in Delhi while the AAP is contesting on 4 seats. The Congress has nominated JP Aggarwal from Chandni Chowk, Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi and Udit Raj from Delhi North West. The elections to Delhi will be held on May 25 and the results of all Lok Sabha seats will be declared on June 2.



