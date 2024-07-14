Don't believe in fake narratives on Constitution: Ajit Pawar to NCP workers

BARAMATI (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday asked NCP workers to trust him and not to believe in fake narratives, including about attempts to change the Constitution, spread by opponents.



"Till we are alive no one will dare to change the Constitution," he said addressing workers of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at Baramati in Pune district.

Pawar said he believes in using power for the welfare of the poor, farmers and women and the state budget presented by him (last month during the monsoon session of the legislature highlights this objective.

"Poverty alleviation and development is my party's agenda while my opponents have focused on spreading fake narratives," he said and asked his supporters to trust him.

The deputy CM said he has asked Union minister Amit Shah to increase the MSP (minimum support price) of sugar, and added that one should not believe the "fake propaganda" that milk powder and onion were being imported.

He said the NCP and the ruling Mahayuti allies (which also comprises BJP and Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde) will ensure no injustice is meted to anyone from any caste or religion.

"Being emotional will not ensure development but we have to work tirelessly," he said adding that as national president of the NCP, he will be touring the state till the assembly polls, which are due in October.

Pawar said the Ladki Bahin scheme (for financial assistance to women), and measures like three free LPG cylinders, free college education for girls, free electricity for farmers and skilled entrepreneurship for youth were included in the budget with an aim to ensure the welfare of all sections of the society.

Speaking on the occasion, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal claimed that on the day (July 9) an all-party meeting was convened by CM Shinde to discuss the reservation issue, there was a call from Baramati at 5 pm and all opposition leaders boycotted the meet.

Baramati is the bastion of opposition NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar.

Bhujbal said, "Shouldn't senior leaders take a stand on resolving caste tensions. We are witnessing caste divisions among Marathas and OBCs (Other Backward Classes). We want Marathas to get reservations but not at the cost of OBCs."

The all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation issue was convened by the government ahead of the assembly polls due in October to discuss the community’s demands, including quota under the OBC category.

Last month, OBC activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare went on a hunger strike demanding that the draft notification that gives Kunbi certificates to Marathas to avail quota benefits under the OBC category be scrapped.