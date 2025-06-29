Doctor's disclosure on equipment shortage at Kerala govt hospital sparks row, probe ordered

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A senior government doctor’s disclosure regarding shortage of surgical equipment and delays in surgeries at the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital has triggered a controversy in Kerala, prompting the Health department to order an inquiry.

Haris Chirakkal, head of the Urology department, had highlighted the issue in a strongly worded Facebook post, which he later deleted.

However, speaking to reporters on Sunday, he maintained that his concerns were valid.

"What I said was fact. I don't want to go into hiding after telling the truth. There are no political intentions behind my disclosure," he said.

Chirakkal said he repeatedly raised the matter with senior officials, including the medical college principal and hospital superintendent, but no action was taken.

Although he does not have direct access to Health Minister Veena George, he said he had informed the minister’s office about the difficulties faced by his department and the hospital in general.

"There are issues in all departments. But no one is raising it out of fear. Many a time, the surgeries were performed after patients purchased medical equipment on their own based on our requests," the senior doctor said.

He said he was fed up with repeatedly approaching voluntary organisations and medical companies for equipment, due to the persistent shortage at the hospital. This compelled him to disclose the system’s failure, he added.

Chirakkal also expressed concern that he might face a Vigilance probe, as he had gone out of the way to procure medical equipment in order to ensure that surgeries are not delayed.

"I don't fear any investigation. Many of my colleagues have joined the private sector. As a person who studied in the government medical college, I wanted to extend my service in the government sector, and that's why I am continuing here," he added.

Amidst media reports about possible disciplinary action against the doctor, the doctors' outfit on Sunday extended him whole-hearted support and said they would intervene into the matter if the authorities make any such retaliatory moves.

The issues began on Saturday following a Facebook post by Dr Chirakaal, in which he said that the greatest helplessness of a head of the department in a state-run hospital is the lack of availability of necessary equipment for treatment.

The doctor, in the social media post, said many scheduled surgeries had to be postponed in recent times due to the issue, and assurances from the authorities in the past in this regard went in vain.

While ordinary people suffering from acute pain were waiting for timely treatment at the hospital, officials concerned showed little interest in resolving the issue, he alleged.

He also said that as the head of the department he has been under severe mental stress for being unable to fulfil his responsibility towards the patients who rely on them.

Soon after his disclosures, the Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr Vishwanathan K told the media that Dr Chirakaal's statements were "misleading" and amounted to an emotional outburst.

He further claimed that the delay in procuring medical equipment was just technical and the government had already purchased all necessary equipment for the Urology department.

Though Dr Chirakkal agreed to delete his Facebook post based on the request of the DME, he later told reporters that all the issues he raised still persist.

State Health Minister Veena George had said a comprehensive probe would be carried out into Dr Chirakkal's revelations.

George said the issue, raised by the senior doctor, had not been brought to her attention so far, and she now sought an immediate report from the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, Dr Rosnara Begum, the state president of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA), on Sunday said the number of patients and the usage of machines are very high in the government medical college.

"This is not an issue to be made controversial. Many doctors are not revealing the issues openly out of fear of disciplinary actions against them. Dr Chirakkal is not a person who works for personal gains. If any action is initiated against him, the Association will strongly intervene in the matter," she told a TV channel.