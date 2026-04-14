India will witness DMK’s original spirit, CM Stalin warns Prime Minister Modi

The Centre should not assume that it could carry out the exercise quietly during the election period, Stalin said, invoking the legacy of the DMK's early decades, a time when the party was on the warpath against the then central government.

Terming delimitation in the proposed form as a grave danger that has reached the doorstep of Tamil Nadu, Stalin accused the Centre of attempting to push through a Constitutional amendment during the "forcibly convened" special session of Parliament scheduled for April 16. The discussion is coming at a time when the opposition-ruled Tamil Nadu and West Bengal were going to polls, and was an attempt to "bulldoze" the proposal without adequate consultation, he said.