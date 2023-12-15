Diya Kumari takes charge as Rajasthan Deputy CM

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Friday assumed her office and greeted Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former CM Vasundhara Raje.

Meanwhile, before assuming her office, the Rajasthan Deputy CM held prayers in the office.





Earlier today, BJP MLA from Sanganer, Bhajanlal Sharma took the oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan at a swearing-in ceremony in Jaipur.



The oath of office was administered by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with BJP National President JP Nadda, attended the occasion.

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje also attended the swearing-in ceremony, along with Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Nitin Gadkari also attended the event.

Bhajanlal Sharma belongs to Rajasthan's eastern district, Bharatpur and is considered to have strong backing from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He holds a master's degree in political science. He won the Sanganer assembly seat by an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against his Indian National Congress (INC) opponent, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who polled 97,081 votes.

Prem Chand Bairwa is the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan. Bairwa won the seat in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Babulal Nagar with a margin of 35,743 votes.

Diya Kumari who is part of the erstwhile Royal Family of Jaipur, won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency in Jaipur against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71,368 votes. In Rajasthan, the BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats. Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100.