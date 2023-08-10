Diversity deficit in Supreme Court, says Parl panel

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary committee has lamented that the higher judiciary suffers from “diversity deficit”, noting that the representation of SCs, STs, OBCs, women and minorities in the constitutional courts is far below desired levels and does not reflect social diversity of the country.

In its report on “judicial processes and their reform”, the Standing Committee on Law and Personnel also noted that in the recent years, there has been a “declining trend” in the representation from all the marginalised sections of Indian society in the higher courts.

“Though there is no provision for reservation in the judicial appointments at high court and Supreme Court level, the Committee feels that adequate representation of various sections of Indian society will further strengthen trust, credibility and acceptability of the judiciary among citizens,” it said.

The panel headed by BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi said it is of the view that while making recommendations for appointments to the higher judiciary, both the Supreme Court and the high court collegiums should recommend an adequate number of women and candidates from the marginalised sections of the society, including minorities.

“This provision should be mentioned in the Memoranda of Procedure (MoP), presently under finalisation,” it said.

On having regional benches of the apex court, the panel said it still holds the view that the top court should invoke Article 130 for establishing its regional benches at “four or five locations” in the country. “Interpretation of Constitution may be dealt at Delhi and regional benches may decide appellate matters,” it said.