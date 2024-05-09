Directorate of Revenue Intelligence nabs foreign national with cocaine worth Rs 15 cr

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1468 grams of cocaine worth around Rs 15 crore from a Cote D'ivore national, a West African country, after he arrived at Mumbai airport, as per the authorities.

Cote D'ivore, also known as Ivory Coast, is a West African country located on the southern coast.

As per the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the recovery was made on May 6.

"DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit recovered 77 capsules containing 1468 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 15 crore, from a Cote D'ivore national at Mumbai's CSMI airport on May 6," DRI said in a statement.

The accused had ingested 77 capsules containing drugs for smuggling into India, as per the DRI.

"Based on persistent interrogation, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body for smuggling into India. He was admitted to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai between May 6 and May 8," the DRI added in the statement.