Directive says Sanchar Saathi app shouldn’t be disabled or restricted: Advocacy group IFF

CHENNAI: Fact-checking the Centre’s clarification that users may delete Sanchar Saathi app, advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation said clause 7(b) of the direction issued on November 28 stated that the app’s functionalities should not be “disabled or restricted”.

“In plain terms, this converts every smartphone sold in India into a vessel for State-mandated software that the user cannot meaningfully refuse, control, or remove,” the organisation said.

While the stated objective of the move – curbing IMEI fraud and improving telecom security – is, on its face, a legitimate State aim, “the means chosen are disproportionate, legally fragile, and structurally hostile to user privacy and autonomy”, it flayed.

Asking the government to repeal the move, the foundation said it would fight the direction is rescinded.