Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan campaign to develop Delhi villages: LG Saxena

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday attended the 'Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan', a campaign to develop urbanised villages and said that efforts are being made to bring changes to the villages of the national capital.

Speaking to ANI at the campaigning program, the Delhi LG said, "I keep visiting the villages of Delhi, and I have seen there are issues with roads, drainage, issues of cleanliness and in some villages there are issues with schools as well."

"Delhi is the capital of India so everything in Delhi should be world-class but unfortunately, it is not like that. Efforts are being made to bring changes to the villages of Delhi. Last year, I adopted 5 villages and a lot of work has been done there. Every village should have basic requirements like good roads, clean gutter, street lights, Police chowki, sports facilities, dispensaries and a post office," added Saxena.

"This program for today is focused on this purpose that we go to villages and ask the villagers about their issues. Our officials have surveyed every village and made charts which consist of the list of facilities provided or need to be provided. Now we are asking the villages themselves about their needs," he said.

Adding further he asserted, "We are planning to change the face of the villages within 6-8 months. We are all working towards that goal."

Earlier last month, L-G VK Saxena launched the 'Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan' from Northwest Delhi's Jaunti village with an aim at developing the city's urbanised villages, To be funded and implemented by the Delhi Development Authority, the campaign was earmarked amount of more than Rs 800 crore which will be utilised for the creation and upgradation of basic infrastructure, livelihood, scientific livestock management, healthcare, proper land use, and water management among other objectives.