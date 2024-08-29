DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India Express for not complying with DGCA regulations

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 10 lakhs on Air India Express for not complying with DGCA regulations, an official press release said.

According to the press release, DGCA carried out a Surveillance inspection as per the Annual Surveillance Program (ASP) 2024 of scheduled domestic operators in the month of June 2024 in respect of DGCA-issued Passenger-centric CAR Section-3, Series M, Part I, Part II and Part IV.

During the Surveillance inspection of the airlines, it was observed that Air India Express was not complying with the provisions of CAR Section-3, Series M, Part IV.

A show cause Notice was issued to Air India Express seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the relevant regulations.

The reply submitted by Air India Express revealed that the Airline had not complied with the provisions of the aforementioned CAR for providing compensation to passengers affected due to cancellation of flights.

To ensure compliance with passenger-centric CARs, DGCA carries out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports on a continuing basis, according to the press release.

In order to ensure appropriate protection for air travellers, DGCA has issued passenger-centric regulations to safeguard the interests of the travelling public.

