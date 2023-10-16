Demonetisation, GST designed to destroy small, medium businesses: Rahul

AIZAWL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre and said that the demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are designed for destroying small and medium businesses in the county.

While addressing people in Mizoram's Aizawl on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said, "GST is designed to destroy small and medium businesses, it is designed to weaken farmers of India. All of you know what happened with demonetization, it was a ridiculous idea thought up by the Prime Minister of our country."

"The economy still hasn't recovered. If you want to understand PM's strategy for developing India's economy, it can be summed up in one word 'Adani'. Everything is designed to help one businessman, so that is the state of the nation, " he added. Hitting out at PM Modi over the violence that hit Manipur, the Congress leader said that the BJP destroyed the idea of Manipur adding that it is no longer a single state, but two. "Some months ago, I went to Manipur.

The idea of Manipur has been destroyed by the BJP. It is no longer a state, but two states. People have been murdered, women have been molested and babies have been killed but the Prime Minister doesn't find it important to travel there," Rahul Gandhi said. He further added, "My impression of Mizoram was formed when I was 16 years old when I came here with my father in 1986. The people of Mizoram are gentle, kind and affectionate."

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Mizoram starting on Monday. Upon his arrival, the Congress leader also took part in a Padyatra from Chanmari (Aizawl) to Raj Bhawan.

Speaking to ANI, Congress spokesperson Mathew Antony said," It was a long-awaited visit of Rahul Gandhi to Mizoram. Mizoram has fond memories of the visit of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1986. People are sharing their excitement over his (Rahul Gandhi) visit. Another significance of this visit is he is carrying out a Bharat Jodo Yatra at a time when there is polarization and the country is divided on ethnic issues."

On the election preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Mizoram, Antony said, "We are hopeful that we will form the government. Tomorrow he (Rahul Gandhi) will meet the party leaders and will address a public gathering. The announcement for the party candidates can be expected anytime from now." In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls.

Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat. Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.