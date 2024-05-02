Delhi schools bomb threat: Delhi police warns against false WhatsApp messages amid ongoing probe

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing probe into the Delhi school's bomb threat case, the Delhi Police has requested the citizens not to follow any false messages or fake news being circulated on WhatsApp. The Delhi Police specifically mentioned audio messages spreading rumours about suspicious objects found in schools, emphasising that these claims are entirely untrue.

"Some audio messages are being pushed on WhatsApp and other chat groups that some suspicious objects were found in some schools. These messages are false and have no truth in them. I request all to please convey further that these are false messages," the Delhi police stated.

The Mother Mary's School in Delhi's Mayur Vihar was reopened today after it received an email on Wednesday regarding a bomb threat.

The school was evacuated and a thorough checking of the school premises was done by Delhi Police yesterday and nothing suspicious was found.

As per Delhi police, a total of 131 schools in Delhi received threat emails on Wednesday.

One of the schools of the national capital, Sanskriti School of Chanakyapuri received not one but two threat emails.

According to sources, there was not much time difference between the two emails.

The school premises were checked twice with the assistance of the bomb squad, but no suspicious items were found.

The initial email originated from the @mail.ru domain, which appears to be associated with a Russian website, whereas the second email came from a user with a @gmail address.

Both the emails are being investigated by the Delhi Police.

Sources in the Delhi Police revealed that the email used to threaten the Delhi-NCR schools contained the word 'Swaraiim', which is an Arabic word used by the Islamic State since 2014 to spread Islamist propaganda.

However, The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement saying that the email appeared to be a 'hoax'.

"There is no need to panic. The mail appears to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," the official release from the MHA read.