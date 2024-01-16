Delhi Police: Parliament-Breach accused disrupted integrity of country

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of accused Neelam Azad in the Parliament security breach case and said the present accused is involved in the offence, which is punishable up to a life sentence or death penalty.

The allegations against the accused are grave, serious, and heinous in nature. The accused persons are involved in disrupting the sovereignty and integrity of India, as per the police.

There is strong, cogent, convincing, clinching, and credible material, evidence, and other documents against the present accused, which disentitles him to be released on bail. There is adequate, substantial and sufficient material, evidence and other documents against the present accused that show his involvement, the police said.

The police further stated that the material, evidence, and other documentary evidence show her complicity in the offence and thus disentitle her to be released on bail. Prima facie, there are reasonable grounds against the accused person that negate the extension of bail considering the fact that the investigation is pending, said the Delhi Police.

The accused persons are powerful and influential, which is detrimental to the investigating agency if they are released on bail. The nature of the offence, or gravity of the offence, and the severity of punishment are also relevant considerations at the stage of consideration of bail, further stated the Delhi Police.

Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi Police and Advocate Suresh Chaudhary appeared for the accused, Neelam Azad, in the matter.

Neelam Azad has recently moved a bail plea on the grounds of violation of Article 22 by not producing her before the court within 24 hours of the arrest.

After the conclusion of the arguements, the Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur reserved the order and listed the matter for January 18, 2024, for the pronouncement of the order.

This case pertains to a security breach at Parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack case on December 13, 2023.

All six people are presently in judicial custody.