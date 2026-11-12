Delhi: Man sets own tempo ablaze, swings sword after stopped for document check

The incident took place around 8.30 am when traffic personnel stopped the mini-goods carrier and asked its driver to produce the vehicle documents, they said.

Aggravated over being stopped, the man allegedly got out of the vehicle, produced an inflammable substance and set the tempo on fire, police sources said.

A purported video of the incident shows the vehicle engulfed in flames, while the man is seen holding a sword and a black flag in his hands.