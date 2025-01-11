Delhi: Man flees after attacking 2 co-workers in jeans manufacturing factory

NEW DELHI: A man attacked two of his colleagues with a pair of scissors following a dispute at a jeans manufacturing factory in the Kardampuri area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Friday when the complainant, Aamir, was working alongside his cousin at the factory, the official said.

According to Aamir, the altercation began when his co-worker, Instkar, made an indecent comment about his wife. Upon objecting to the remark, an argument ensued between the two.

The situation quickly escalated into a physical scuffle, during which Instkar allegedly assaulted Aamir and his cousin with a pair of scissors before fleeing the scene.

Aamir immediately reported the assault to the police and a case was registered at the Jyoti Nagar Police Station.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, the official said.