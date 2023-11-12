Delhi issues pre-Diwali advisory amid poor air quality concerns

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday issued an advisory ahead of Diwali amid concerns over 'poor' air quality in the national capital. The advisory mentions general 'dos and don'ts' for the festival season and health concerns.

According to the advisory, citizens are recommended to avoid going to places with high air pollution levels, such as slow and heavy traffic roads, areas near polluting industries, and construction-demolition sites. The use of firecrackers is also discouraged. Burning wood, leaves, crop residues, and waste is not advised.

The advisory includes the following:

Don'ts:

- Avoid places with high air pollution, like slow and heavy traffic roads, areas near polluting industries, and construction-demolition sites. - Avoid outdoor morning and late evening walks, jogging, running, and physical exercises, especially during days with severe Air Quality Index (AQI).

- Do not smoke cigarettes.

- Avoid burning mosquito coils and incense sticks in closed premises.

- Avoid burning wood, leaves, crop residues, and waste

- Do not ignite firecrackers.

Do's:

- Wash your eyes with running water.

- Perform regular gargles with lukewarm water.

-Eat a healthy balanced diet, including fruits and vegetables.

- Consult a doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain, or irritation in the eyes (red or watery).

- Use public transport or carpool.

- Practice wet mopping instead of sweeping inside homes and workplaces.

Air quality across Delhi remains in the 'Poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The CPCB data indicates that the AQI in Anand Vihar was at 266, while at RK Puram, it was recorded at 241 on Sunday morning at 07:00 am. Similarly, in the Punjabi Bagh area, it was at 233, and in the ITO area, it was recorded at 227.

Officials are checking vehicles entering the national capital due to the pollution-related GRAP 4 regulations. On Friday, the Delhi government on Friday announced the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign in the city amid concerns about rising pollution again after the Diwali festival. "Today, due to the rain and wind, pollution has reduced significantly.

People of nearby cities are requested to light lamps and distribute sweets during Diwali but do not burst firecrackers. We want the pollution level to remain good even on the next day of Diwali. The campaign of 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' is starting from today," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.