Delhi High Court seeks fresh status report on removal of cattle from city's roads

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has recently called for a fresh status report from the Delhi Government over the gathering of cows and buffaloes on the road of the national capital and steps taken in this regard.

Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the Counsel for the Delhi Government to file a fresh status report after taking instructions from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the BSES regarding further action taken in the matter.

"It is made clear that mere filing FIRs and writing letters to BSES and DJB will not solve the problem. This Court expects a concrete action to be taken by respondents before the next date of hearing," Justice Prasad said in the order passed on October 16.

The matter has been listed on December 7, 2023, for further hearing. The high court is dealing with a petition filed in 2022 seeking directions to the Delhi Government and civic authorities to remove the gathering of cows and buffaloes over the road.

Petitioner Satish Sharma has also sought further direction from the concerned department to do regular check to stop the gathering of cow and bulls over the road.

During the hearing, it was stated that since the filing of the present writ petition, several steps have been taken by the respondents to ensure that cows and buffaloes do not gather on the road.

It was further stated that FIRs have been filed against the concerned persons who have been negligent in permitting their cows and buffaloes on the road.

The counsels for the respondent stated that letters have been written to the Delhi Jal Board to disconnect the water connections of illegal dairies. It was stated that letters have also been written to BSES for the disconnection of electricity of the illegal dairies. These letters were sent in January 2021.