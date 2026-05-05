Delhi HC permits Engineer Rashid to visit father in AIIMS till May 10

Modifying its earlier order granting interim bail to Rashid in a terror funding case to enable him to see his father in Srinagar, a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain clarified that after the meeting in AIIMS, he would return to jail.

The bench added that the other conditions, including the presence of at least two police personnel in plain clothes with Rashid, would be the same.

The court added that the police officials would stand outside his father's ward in AIIMS.

"Since the appellant's father is already in AIIMS Delhi and the intention of the order dated April 28 was for the appellant to spend time with his father, the order is modified to the effect that the appellant be permitted to meet his father from 8 am to 8 pm on a daily basis till the 10th of May," the court said.